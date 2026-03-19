Nearly Week After Probe, 1 Arrested In Tamil Nadu Minor's Murder Case

After nearly a week of investigation with analysing CCTV and the Tower Dump method, Dharma Muneshwaran has been arrested by Tamil Nadu Police in connection with the sexual assault and murder of a 17-year-old girl in Thoothukudi.

Police said the accused has a history of multiple offences.

The incident dates back to March 11, when the body of the girl, who had earlier been reported missing, was recovered in the district. The shocking nature of the crime triggered protests by locals, who demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and initially refused to receive the victim's body. Following court intervention, the protest was withdrawn, but locals continued to insist on swift action.

Addressing the media, Madhan, superintendent of police, said, "Ten special teams were formed immediately after the incident came to light. One accused has been arrested. The investigation is being carried out based on scientific evidence. Fingerprints and other crucial evidence were collected from the crime scene. Although there was no CCTV coverage at the exact location, we analysed footage from surrounding areas. A total of 98 CCTV recordings have been examined, along with tower dump data."

He further added, "Separate teams were formed to analyse 98 CCTV footages and 2,574 phone numbers using the tower dump method.

Information on history sheeters across districts was collected and monitored, and individuals were interrogated. Around 461 suspects were ruled out based on evidence. Local villagers were also cleared after verification through witnesses and evidence.

A systematic investigation helped us identify the accused with strong proof. "Police also confirmed that the accused has a criminal background and that efforts are ongoing to ascertain if others were involved.

Meanwhile, political reactions have emerged, with K Annamalai questioning the delay in identifying the accused. He also raised concerns over how a person with a criminal history was not effectively monitored by law enforcement.