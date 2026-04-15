In Chennai's T Nagar, Welfare And Infrastructure Shape High-Profile Contest

In the bustling commercial heart of the city, the Assembly constituency of T Nagar, also known as Thiyagarayanagar, is once again witnessing a closely watched electoral contest. Known for its packed shopping streets, textile showrooms and perennial traffic congestion, the constituency blends vibrant retail zones with residential neighbourhoods such as Kodambakkam, Ashok Nagar, Vadapalani and West Mambalam.

Having alternated between the DMK and the AIADMK over the years, T Nagar has often mirrored the broader political mood of urban Chennai. In the last Assembly election, the DMK secured a narrow victory, making the constituency one of the city's key electoral battlegrounds.

Confidence Runs High

The ruling DMK has fielded Raja Anbazhagan, who is confident of retaining the seat with an increased margin.

"We won last time, delivered on our promises, and have also expanded welfare measures - increasing assistance from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 and providing Rs 8,000 worth of home appliance coupons to households. We are confident of winning this time with a margin of over 10,000 votes," Mr. Anbazhagan said.

Dismissing the possibility of anti-incumbency, he added, "Neat and clean city for T Nagar is our vision. TVK and NTK are not a factor. The candidate knows nothing about this area. Here we have educated people, they know what's best. No anti-incumbency. We are fully united."

The AIADMK, seeking to reclaim the seat, says its alliance strength and local vision will resonate with voters.

"BJP and all other parties we are allied with, are united. Just look at how the rivals are campaigning, we have brotherhood. Our win is certain," said AIADMK candidate Sathya Narayanan.

Outlining his plans, he said infrastructure and decongestion would be priorities. "Bridges will be overhauled. Stormwater drain clogging during rains is a problem, we will fix it. There are many shops and vehicles encroaching spaces. We will streamline and make sure people can walk around. We will also open night shops here and make it an entertainment city."

New Entrant in the Fray

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is also contesting the seat. However, on the ground, the campaign for its candidate Bussy Anand appears relatively subdued at present. TVK chief Vijay is expected to boost the campaign here.

Voters Focus on Civic Concerns

Beyond campaign rhetoric, residents say everyday civic issues weigh heavily on their minds. "Traffic and parking are the biggest problems here," said a long-time resident of West Mambalam.

A shopkeeper near Ranganathan Street pointed to encroachments and crowd management challenges. "Encroachments and crowd management need better planning," he said.

A first-time voter added, "We want development, but also better civic management."

With stormwater drainage, pedestrian access, traffic bottlenecks and urban planning emerging as central themes, political parties say improving infrastructure and civic administration forms the core of their vision for the constituency.

A Seat to Watch

With welfare schemes on one side and promises of infrastructure overhaul on the other, and with margins historically tight, T Nagar remains one of Chennai's most closely watched Assembly constituencies.