Navjot Sidhu Meets Rahul Gandhi Amid Turmoil In Punjab Congress

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met his party's Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday a day after the latter signalled an apparent climbdown from his exit notice. Mr Sidhu had met party general secretaries KC Venugopal and Harish Rawat in Delhi yesterday and said he would follow any decision taken by the Gandhis.

"I have placed my concerns to party high command, I have full trust that whatever party president, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra decide, it will be for Punjab. I consider them supreme and follow their orders," the cricketer-turned politician said after the meeting.

A party leader, requesting not to be named, said, "A formal decision is expected tomorrow. Sidhu has retracted from his belligerent position of resigning as PCC (Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee) chief."

Earlier, Harish Rawat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI: "Navjot Singh Sidhu and Charanjit Channi have spoken on some issues, a solution will emerge...there are some things that take time."

The meeting came after an uncomfortable truce between Mr Sidhu and the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Mr Rawat, who is the party's Punjab in-charge, had earlier said the discussion will be on "organisational matters" of the state Congress.

Navjot Sidhu had last month posted his resignation on Twitter, making his displeasure apparent at the appointments and cabinet reshuffle under the new Chief Minister. The very next day he was back on board after an agreement was reached with the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi.

His absence at the wedding ceremony of the Chief Minister's son, however, spotlighted the tension under the surface.

The 57-year-old in a cryptic tweet on October 2 had said, "Will uphold principles of Gandhi Ji & Shastri Ji... Post or No Post will stand by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi".

Navjot Sidhu was made the Punjab Congress chief in July despite strong opposition from the then Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.