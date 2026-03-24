Nashik Godman Peddled 'Magic' Turkish Honey At Rs 15 Lakh A kg

A rare type of honey collected from a cave in Turkey has emerged as a crucial link in the investigation against the self-styled godman and astrologer who has been arrested for raping and threatening several women under the pretext of religious rituals in Nashik city of Maharashtra.

Ashok Kharat, a retired Merchant Navy officer, was arrested last week over allegations of repeatedly raping a woman, with further revelations pointing to a series of crimes against multiple women.

While fear and superstition were central to his massive empire, the latest link that has emerged in the investigation is the 'Elvish' honey, touted as one of the costliest honeys across the world.

Read: 5 Bullets, 'Human Sacrifice': More Skeletons In Nashik Astrologer's Closet

Kharat's clients included influential figures like politicians, who often approached him for remedies for sexual health and physical weakness. Sources suggest he sold this product to such clients, branding it as a "mystical honey" with "magical benefits" that could keep one youthful. He consumed it himself, too, they said.

As per market rates, this honey could cost up to Rs 9 lakh per kg, but sources said that the accused allegedly sold this for up to Rs 15 lakh. This honey is harvested only once a year in a cave about 1,800 metres deep in the Turkish city of Artvin, they added.

An investigation, however, is still underway to ascertain if he really sold pure 'Elvish' honey to his clients or defrauded them further by adulterating it in some manner.

Read: Repeated Assault, Threats, Forced Abortion: Nashik Godman's Chilling Crimes

Kharat was sent to police custody for five more days earlier in the day, with the police suspecting the astrologer could be linked to a string of human sacrifices.

Public prosecutor Shailendra Bagde told the court that a revolver, 21 cartridges, and five spent bullets had been found, and that it is suspected that those five bullets were involved in a ritual that involved human sacrifices.

A government official's deputation as deputy collector has also been cancelled after his financial ties with Kharat came under scrutiny. The development followed Abhijeet Bhande Patil's wife's joint land investments with Kharat. Patil has been removed from the Slum Rehabilitation Authority and ordered to immediately report to the revenue department.