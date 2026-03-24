Exam Rituals, Male Child, Blessed Water: How Nashik Godman Trapped Targets

The investigation against Ashok Kharat, a self-styled godman and astrologer who allegedly threatened women and sexually assaulted them, has revealed chilling details about his modus operandi and how he used threats to keep his heinous crimes under wraps. As more and more women come out to file complaints against Kharat, police are building a strong case against this conman, who used fear and superstition to build a massive empire and sexually abuse women.

The probe has revealed that Kharat created an occult ambience at his office with the use of props such as remote-controlled fake snakes and wildlife artefacts like tiger skins. Investigators have found that he would carefully assess his targets' financial background, and then stoke their fears and promise miracles to dupe them of lakhs. Items that cost barely Rs 100 would be sold for nearly a lakh, as his clients urged him to find a way out of their problems.

A retired Merchant Navy officer who called himself 'Captain', Kharat also had political leaders and VVIPs among his clients, and these connections have now come under the spotlight as the probe deepens. He has been arrested and remanded in police custody. He faces multiple charges, including sexual assault, blackmail, fraud and illegal possession of arms. CCTV videos from his office have gone viral and cops suspect he used the recordings to blackmail women.

From a student to a pregnant woman, Kharat's targets have shared shocking details about how he used threats to sexually assault them. Sources familiar with the probe spoke to NDTV about some of their findings.

Assaults Before Exams

A 28-year-old BSc student, who had resumed her education years after her wedding, would get a call from Kharat before every exam. The pretext was a blessing for the test. Kharat, she has alleged, threatened to tell her husband that she was having an affair and ruin her life if she refused to meet him. He also allegedly threatened to kill her and her husband. Out of fear, she complied and suffered repeated sexual assault between 2023 and December 2025, she has alleged.

Assault During Pregnancy

One of the complainants has said she was seven months into her pregnancy when she went to Kharat for some rituals that he claimed would ensure a safe delivery and the birth of a male child. Her husband was made to wait outside. Kharat allegedly switched off the lights and assaulted her under the guise of chanting mantras. The trauma pushed her into depression, and she eventually told her husband about what she suffered. He then approached the police.

A Forced Abortion

A woman said she approached Kharat in 2020, seven years into her marriage, over some marital problems. He claimed divine powers and then allegedly manipulated and molested her. After her divorce in 2021, he promised to marry her and threatened "divine wrath" if she rebuffed his sexual advances. He then raped her. Later, she became pregnant, and Kharat allegedly forced her to consume pills to terminate the pregnancy. She filed a complaint on March 18 after learning about the other survivors.

'Enchanted Water', Then Abuse

One of the survivors told the cops that Kharat allegedly made her drink "enchanted water" from a copper vessel during a ritual. He then asked her to stand with her eyes closed and assaulted her in a dark room. He allegedly threatened to harm her children if she spoke out.

In one case, a woman met Kharat with her parents and requested him to find a match that would ensure a stable life. He gained her trust through manipulation, repeatedly called her for rituals, made her consume "enchanted water" and assaulted her. He continued to call her after the wedding, and she endured the abuse out of fear that he could destroy her marital life.

Phone Threats, And A Sex Racket

One of the survivors the investigators have spoken to visited Kharat with relatives for a horoscope reading. He then started calling her and pressured her to visit his office. There, under the guise of performing rituals, he allegedly made her consume substances that made her dizzy before raping her. Threats kept her silent till she spoke out.

Investigators have also found that Kharat targeted students after assuring them that his rituals would improve their academic performance. Some survivors alleged that after assaulting them, Kharat pressured them to engage in sexual relations with his affluent connections.

Men Targeted Too

The investigation has also revealed that several unmarried, financially well-off men approached Kharat, seeking his help in finding brides. He allegedly charged them large sums for rituals and "solutions" and promised to find them a match. But no allegations of direct sexual assault against men have emerged in the probe so far, sources said.