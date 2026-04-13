Probe Agency ED Raids Nashik 'Godman' Over Money Laundering Allegations

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Mumbai Zonal Office-II (MBZO-II), on Monday carried out search operations under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat and his associates in Maharashtra.

The investigation stems from an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered on April 6, 2026, based on an FIR lodged at Sarkarwada Police Station in Nashik district. The case involves serious allegations, including extortion, religious manipulation, and drug-facilitated assault on victims, including women.

According to preliminary findings, Kharat allegedly operated multiple bank accounts in Nashik through cooperative credit societies using third-party names, while maintaining control as nominee. Investigators found that his mobile number was linked to these accounts, enabling him to manage transactions.

The probe agency ED sources said the accused allegedly duped victims by selling ordinary items as "blessed" objects, falsely claiming they possessed divine healing powers. Funds collected through such means, along with proceeds of alleged extortion, were reportedly invested in land purchases via his chartered accountant Prakash Pophale and his family members.

Searches are underway at multiple locations linked to Kharat, Pophale, and their relatives, including residential and commercial premises, as well as branches of the cooperative societies. A total of 11 premises - five in Nashik, three in Pune, and three in Shirdi - are being covered as part of the investigation.

Further investigation is in progress.