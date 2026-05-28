"Planned Attack": Kerala Minister On Violence During Raids At Pinarayi Vijayan's Home

Kerala home minister Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday said the state police had no prior information about the Enforcement Directorate's early morning raids at former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's residence, countering the criticism against the state police over its handling of the violence that broke out during the raids.

The raids were part of a high-stakes money laundering probe involving the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) case.

The investigation centres on a Rs 182-crore money laundering probe. Key allegations being scrutinised by central agencies include: Exalogic Solutions, a firm owned by Vijayan's daughter, Veena, allegedly received Rs 2.78 crore from CMRL for services that investigators claim were fraudulent. Empower India Capital Investment is accused of extending a Rs 50-lakh loan to Exalogic despite repayment defaults.

The probe is investigating the diversion of Rs 182 crore through CMRL management-linked entities via alleged "fake expenses" and shell transactions.

The raids, which began early Wednesday morning, covered multiple locations in Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur, Ernakulam and Bengaluru. Officials said the searches were part of an ongoing investigation into alleged fraudulent financial transactions and "fake expenses" flagged during earlier probes by multiple central agencies.

"Kerala Police or Kerala Home Minister does not have any information about the ED raid. Nobody has informed us, even after the raid, that they were depending on the Central Forces. When we came to know that people were assembled at Pinarayi and Calicut, the police went there, and there was no problem at all. In Trivandrum, it was a conspiracy to create lawlessness in the capital city. We will not allow any attempt to derail the law and order situation in the state," the minister said.

As the ED teams were leaving Vijayan's residence in three cars, violence broke out. The situation escalated as some protesters allegedly blocked the vehicle carrying ED officials and threw stones at it.

Police and central security personnel struggled to control the crowd. The vehicle, which also had women officials on board, was allegedly targeted during the incident. The windshield of a vehicle was allegedly also broken in the incident.

An FIR, based on a complaint by an ED Assistant Director, alleges that protesters armed with sticks and other weapons attacked ED officials, police personnel and CRPF officers. It also mentions damage to vehicles and alleged attempts to assault officials during the clashes.

Criticism has emerged against the Kerala Police with questions being raised over whether the police underestimated the volatility of the situation despite tensions escalating at the protest site and attacks being reported against CRPF personnel.

Chennithala said police intervened once crowds gathered to maintain law and order and described the violence in Thiruvananthapuram as a "planned" and "deliberate" attack.

The minister said strict action would be taken against those involved and that police had visuals and photographs of the accused. He added that nobody, irrespective of position or influence, would be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

While maintaining that democratic protests are acceptable, the minister said "everything has a limit" and stressed that more accused persons were yet to be arrested.

He further pointed out that similar violence was not reported at other locations where ED searches were conducted and warned that those involved in the attacks would be traced and arrested.

Police have registered cases against around 300 people in connection with the violence, and five arrests have so far been recorded.

Adding to the controversy are reports suggesting that some protesters were allegedly instructed not to surrender before police. There are also unconfirmed indications that certain individuals may have received advance alerts about possible police action, helping them avoid immediate arrest.

The inability of the police to enter the party office to arrest the suspects and unable to gauge the volatility to impose section 144 in the area is being criticised at large.

Pinarayi Vijayan strongly termed the action a "targeted political vendetta," alleging that central agencies were being misused for political purposes. He also launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led central government and referred to past political statements made during the election campaign.