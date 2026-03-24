5 Bullets, 'Human Sacrifice': More Skeletons In Nashik Astrologer's Closet

Ashok Kharat, a self-styled godman and astrologer at the centre of a string of crimes against women in Maharashtra's Nashik, is now being suspected of carrying out multiple human sacrifices. Murky details shared by the public prosecutor indicate key findings that possibly link the tainted godman to the alleged killings of five persons.

Kharat, a retired Merchant Navy officer, had allegedly sexually assaulted several women and threatened them under the guise of religious rituals. He was brought to the court today and was sent to five more days of police custody, until March 29.

While seeking an extension of his custody, public prosecutor Shailendra Bagde shared chilling details from the investigation, including Kharat's possible involvement in human sacrifices.

During the probe, a revolver, 21 live cartridges, and five used bullets were found, he told the court. The police suspect that these five bullets may have been used for 'narbali', or human sacrifice, the prosecutor added.

As he detailed the probe findings inside the court, tension grippled the complex outside. There was a massive protest, and an attempt was also made to attack a police vehicle.

"Process Of Purification"

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also confirmed that a revolver had been found from his farmhouse. Sharing facts linked to the investigation against the tainted astrologer in the assembly today, he said that the Nashik Crime Branch has seized Rs 6.5 lakh cash and two laptops. The investigation has also uncovered his assets worth crores, including land, luxurious flats, offices, and marriage halls across several cities, the assembly was informed.

Kharat misled women by branding his acts a "process of purification" and claiming that he was an "avatar of Lord Shankar," according to the chief minister. If they resisted, they were threatened with a divine curse and their children's future, he added.

The acts were often recorded on the CCTV cameras in his office. Several such clips had gone viral, with cops suspecting that he used those videos to blackmail his targets.

All objectionable videos have been removed from social media, Fadnavis assured, adding that the police are reaching out to the victims to encourage them to file complaints. Security is being provided to those who provided video evidence.

A total of eight FIRs have been filed against him, of which seven are being probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), while one is with the Nashik Crime Unit, he told the assembly.