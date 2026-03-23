New Case Against 'Godman': Abused Pregnant Woman, Husband Waited Outside

Remote-controlled fake snakes to trick victims, tiger skins and other wildlife artefacts to create an occult ambience and mind games to assess the target's financial background before casting the net -- the investigation against Nashik's self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, arrested in a sexual assault case, has revealed his modus operandi of duping people after promising them miracles.

Kharat, a retired Merchant Navy officer who called himself 'Captain', hit headlines last week after he was arrested for allegedly raping a woman for over three years. The woman has alleged that Kharat told her that her husband's life was under threat. He would call her to his office, offer spiked drinks and rape her, she has alleged.

Days later, another woman has filed a fresh complaint against Kharat. The woman has alleged that she was pregnant, and Kharat assaulted her on the pretext of a ritual. She has said in her complaint that Kharat would make her husband wait outside and assault her in the name of performing rituals. She has alleged that he threatened her.

The Modus Operandi

As more women come forward with chilling allegations of abuse and harassment by Kharat, investigators have put together how he used fear and superstition to exploit hundreds of victims and build a massive empire. Victims have said Kharat's premises were designed to create an occult vibe. He would offer services such as "vashikaran" -- meaning hypnotism -- and also threaten his clients with disastrous consequences unless they followed his instructions.

At this office, he used remote-controlled snakes and tricked victims into believing that he had supernatural powers. Tiger skins and other wildlife artefacts added to the effect and overwhelmed the victims.

Some of them have said they were scammed into buying wild tamarind seeds for exorbitant prices, with Kharat claiming the seeds were "blessed".

The conman, investigators say, would carefully assess the target's financial background and charge between Rs 10,000 and Rs 1 lakh for items barely worth Rs 100. He also duped his clients into buying fake gemstones, claiming they had divine healing powers.

Huge Empire, 150 Foreign Trips

The sexual assault allegations against Kharat have also brought his lavish lifestyle into the spotlight. Kharat has made nearly 150 foreign trips since his business boomed. Photographs from his recent trip to South Korea with his family have now gone viral. Authorities are investigating whether these fancy trips were funded by extortion and fraudulent rituals.

The Special Investigation Team probing the matter has also questioned people linked to the Ishaneshwar Mahadev Temple after it found Kharat was connected to the temple's trust. Kharat is the chairman of the trust that runs the trust, located in Nashik's Mirgaon.

The self-styled godman owns a farmhouse and a bungalow. Some complaints have also accused him of holding documents for as many as 52 properties. Kharat is the chairman of the trust that runs the temple, located in Nashik's Mirgaon.

Political Fallout

The undoing of this conman godman has opened a can of worms in Maharashtra's politics. The investigation has revealed that senior politicians and other prominent people were among Kharat's clients. Among them is Rupali Chakankar, who was forced to quit as chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women after her connection with Kharat came to light.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is learnt to have asked Chakankar to quit amid the massive row. The NCP leader has said her family has religious connections with Kharat's trust. "I was unaware of his other side. How can anyone know what a person will do or how they will act in the future? Many people have photos with Kharat, but it hurts that I am being specifically targeted and accused because I am a woman."

She admitted to considering Kharat and his wife gurus but emphasised that the videos that have gone viral are nearly six years old. "My husband and I attended programmes at the trust out of spiritual faith. At that time, we had no information about his personal conduct or any future wrongdoings," she said.