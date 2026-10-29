Chandrababu Naidu Surveys Cyclone-Hit Andhra As Damage Estimate Reaches Rs 4,600 Crore

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday conducted an aerial survey and ground inspection of areas battered by Cyclone Arnab across Krishna, West Godavari and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema districts. Seven people have died in cyclone-related incidents across Andhra Pradesh.

Travelling from Amaravati to Cheyyeru village in Katrenikona mandal, the Chief Minister surveyed inundated paddy fields, damaged banana plantations, uprooted coconut trees and affected aquaculture ponds. The aerial survey covered Nimmakuru, Pamarru, Bantumilli, Narasapuram, Palakollu, Amalapuram and Katrenikona.

At Vetlapalem, Naidu interacted with affected farmers and inspected waterlogged agricultural fields and damaged coconut trees. Farmers said their paddy crops, due for harvest in about 15 days, had suffered extensive damage, raising fears of lower yields.

The Chief Minister also enquired about crop insurance coverage and ongoing relief measures.

Addressing the media at Gachakayalapora village in Mummidivaram constituency, Naidu said preliminary estimates pegged the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab at Rs 4,600 crore, adding that the figure could rise after a detailed assessment.

He announced that central teams would visit the affected areas on October 30 to assess the damage.

The Chief Minister said he had spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, briefed him on the situation and submitted a preliminary damage report to the Centre.

Key relief and restoration measures announced by the government include compensation for damage to agricultural and horticultural crops, which will be credited directly to farmers' accounts after assessment, and Rs 1,500 each for damaged coconut and oil palm trees.

People returning from relief camps will receive 25 kg of rice, a package of essential commodities and financial assistance, while the government is working to restore power and telecom services, clear fallen trees and protect irrigation infrastructure.

Around 8,000 electricity poles have fallen in Konaseema, and the state has sought 1,000 personnel from Telangana to accelerate restoration work, with additional support likely to be sought from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Naidu said the government had taken precautionary measures based on lessons from previous cyclones to minimise loss of life and property.

He acknowledged that seven people had died despite the precautions and said officials had been continuously monitoring the situation from Srikakulam to Krishna district.

The Chief Minister assured farmers that crop losses would be assessed promptly and compensation released to eligible beneficiaries.

He also said the Centre was extending support to the state as it dealt with the cyclone's impact amid existing financial constraints.