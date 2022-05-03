Jailed Maharashtra MP-MLA Couple Receive Notice For 'Illegal Construction' At Home

Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana were arrested on April 23 from their Mumbai residence.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sent a notice to Maharashtra MP-MLA couple Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana, over "illegal construction" at their residence in Khar in Mumbai.

The BMC notice to the couple recently arrested over the Hanuman Chalisa row was issued under Section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, according to which, officials can visit any building and ascertain whether any illegal alterations have been undertaken.

According to the notice, the designated officer said that he would enter the premises any time on May 4 for inspection, taking photos and measurements.

The Rana couple were arrested on April 23 from their Mumbai residence after declaring that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's home in Bandra.

As they continue to be lodged in jail, BMC officials have pasted an inspection notice on the door of their house.

On Monday, the sitting MP's lawyer wrote a letter to the Superintendent of Byculla Jail stating that the BJP leader has spondylosis which is increasing due to continuously sitting and lying on the floor in jail.

The lawyer stated that Navneet needs to undergo a CT scan so that the doctors can understand the seriousness of her condition, adding that the jail authorities denied permission for the same. He warned that if Rana's condition deteriorates due to a lack of timely diagnosis, then the jail authorities will be responsible for the same.

The couple were booked in two FIRs lodged on charges of sedition, promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty.

Navneet was jailed after her arrest at Khar Police Station on April 23. She was later moved to the Byculla women's prison the following day.

On April 24, the couple was sent to judicial custody for 14-days by the Holiday and Sunday court of Metropolitan Magistrate, Bandra.

On April 23, the Mumbai Police filed a case against them under Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code which deals with assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty.

The Rana couple had moved the Bombay High Court seeking the quashing of this second FIR. However, the division bench of Justices PB Varale and SM Modak turned down this plea on Monday while asking the police to give a notice of at least 72 hours before taking any coercive action. Their judicial custody will end on May 6.

The ruling Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state alleged that the Rana couple acted at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The row gained momentum after the Shiv Sena workers held protests at the residence of the Rana couple after the Amravati MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana announced their plan to chant "Hanuman Chalisa" outside Matoshree, the private residence of Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray.