"I have 6, Who's Stopping You?" Asaduddin Owaisi To BJP Leader On "4 Children" Remark

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has hit back at BJP leader Navneet Rana, weeks after she linked 'family size' to national security and urged Hindus to have "more children".

"I have six children, who's stopping you from having four children?" Owaisi questioned.

He also pointed out that in Maharashtra, people with more than two children are not allowed to contest Panchayat elections. "This rule, which was present in Telangana too, was changed," the AIMIM chief said. Owaisi further recalled Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu speaking about having more than three children - in the presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

"So do it, no one is stopping you," Owaisi said.

Rana, last month, had sparked a controversy after she urged Hindus to give birth to at least three to four children to "counter the design of some people who want to turn Hindustan into Pakistan by producing children in large numbers".

"I appeal to all Hindus. Listen, these people openly say they have four wives and 19 children. I suggest we should give birth to at least three to four children. I don't know whether he is Maulana or someone else, but he said he has 19 children and four wives, but he could not complete a quorum of 30 children. They plan to turn Hindustan into Pakistan by giving birth to children in large numbers, so why should we be satisfied with just one child? We should also give birth to three to four children," the former MP said.