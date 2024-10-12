Navneet Rana Will Not Contest Maharashtra Assembly Polls, Says Her Husband

Navneet Rana was defeated from the Amravati (SC) seat in Lok Sabha polls (File)

Ravi Rana, Independent MLA from Badnera in Amravati district, on Friday said his wife Navneet Rana will not contest the Maharashtra assembly polls as the Bharatiya Janata Party has assured her membership of the Rajya Sabha.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Rana said his wife, a former Lok Sabha MP from Amravati, will ensure the victory of the BJP candidate in the state polls, which is likely to be held next month. The term of the current assembly ends on November 26.

"I feel Navneet Rana will not contest the Vidhan Sabha polls. Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other top leaders of the party have continuously said she will be sent to the Rajya Sabha, which I think is appropriate for her," the MLA said.

Navneet Rana was defeated from the Amravati (SC) seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by Congress' Balwant Wankhade. She had won the seat in the 2019 general elections as an Independent candidate and joined the BJP in 2024.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)