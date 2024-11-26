'Will Be No Dispute...': BJP Sources' Big Hint On Maharashtra Chief Minister

The decision on the question of Maharashtra Chief Minister is taking time, but it will happen without dispute, top BJP sources told NDTV today. It will also be a process where the sentiments of the BJP's party state workers will be taken into consideration, sources said in a big hint about who would be the successful candidate.

The rank and file of the party have been demanding the top post for Devendra Fadnavis since 2022. But Eknath Shinde was given the role by the top leadership as reward for his role in making the alliance government possible.

This time, given the BJP's numbers, the demand from the party workers has gained in volume. But the Sena is pitching for a second innings for its chief, Mr Shinde. Some in his party have questioned why Maharashtra cannot be another Bihar, where Nitish Kumar plays a dominant role despite better performance by the BJP in elections.

Ajit Pawar, party sources have indicated, is amenable to the idea of the top post going to Mr Fadnavis.

Sources said the names of the observers, who would oversee the Chief Minister selection process, will be decided in the next one or two days.

In view of the massive mandate, senior ministers and party leaders will be made observers so that a big political message can be given.

After that, there will be a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party in Mumbai in presence of observers, where the leader will be selected after discussing the matter with the MLAs.

Before the meeting of the BJP Legislature Party, a decision will be made regarding the top job after discussion with the allies.