Mumbai Airport Strengthens Green Push With Top Recognition

The Mumbai Airport (CSMIA) is shaping a future-ready aviation ecosystem by integrating sustainability at the core of its operations.

From decarbonisation to zero waste, one of the world's busiest single airport runways is making strides in adopting sustainable practices.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), operated by Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), has been honoured with the prestigious Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWL) Platinum - Class I Rating by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

"CSMIA has implemented a robust, value chain-driven approach anchored in the 5R principles (reduce, reuse, repurpose, recycle, recover), enabling a significant reduction in landfill dependency and improved waste recovery. This includes segregation at source, recycling, monitoring, and continuous waste reduction, supported by a dedicated environment and sustainability team and well-demarcated infrastructure for collection and transfer to authorised recycling facilities," a statement from CSMIA said.

This recognition highlights the airport's commitment to sustainable waste management, with over 99 per cent of waste diverted from landfills through integrated, airport-wide systems.

With this milestone, CSMIA joins the ranks of Indian airports handling over 50 million passengers annually that have earned this certification.

The recognition builds on CSMIA's global sustainability leadership, including Level 5 ACA carbon accreditation.

Over the past year, the airport has accelerated its sustainability roadmap through key initiatives such as transitioning to 100 per cent renewable energy, improving energy efficiency by over 40 per cent, electrifying its ground fleet, scaling energy-efficient technologies, and strengthening ESG governance.

In December last year, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) was awarded Level 5 accreditation under the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme, the highest recognition in the globally accepted framework for airport decarbonisation.

CSMIA, with a rich history of over 90 years, is spread over 1,900 acres and holds the distinction of being India's second busiest airport in terms of passenger traffic, managing 55.12 million passengers in FY2024-25. As the world's busiest single-runway airport, CSMIA features a unique cross-runway configuration, catering to nearly 1,000 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) every day.

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