Man Kills Wife, Children, Then Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan Village

- A family of four was found dead in Dechu area of Rajasthan's Phalodi district
- The husband was hanging, while wife and children were lying on a cot
- Initial probe suggests husband strangled wife and children before hanging himself
A couple and their two children were found dead in their house in Dechu area of Rajasthan's Phalodi district on Tuesday, with initial probe suggesting that it was a case of murder-suicide, police said.
"The husband was found hanging while his wife and two children were lying on a cot. Prima facie, the husband strangled his wife and two children and then hanged himself," Superintendent of Police Satnam Singh said.
He said a team of Forensic Science Laboratory examined the bodies and collected evidence.
Station House Officer, Dechu police station, Vikram Singh said Gena Ram, aged around 35, was found hanging while the bodies of his wife Pushpa (32), daughter Khushbu (13) and son Kishan (10) were on the cot.
"Reasons for the murder and suicide are not yet clear," he said, adding the matter was being investigated.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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