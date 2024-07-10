Couple, Their 2 Children Found Dead In Gujarat; Cops Suspect Suicide

Preliminary investigation suggests Ashok Dhuva, his wife Liluben, their son Jignesh and daughter Kinjal consumed poison in a suicide pact.

Couple, Their 2 Children Found Dead In Gujarat; Cops Suspect Suicide

Police found bottles of suspected poisonous liquid lying near their bodies (Representational)

Devbhumi Dwarka, Gujarat:

The bodies of four members of a family, including a couple and their young son and daughter, were found lying roadside in a village in Devbhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat on Wednesday and prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggests Ashok Dhuva, his wife Liluben, their son Jignesh and daughter Kinjal consumed poison in a suicide pact.

Police found bottles of suspected poisonous liquid lying near their bodies, an official said.

"The couple was in their 40s while their son and daughter are 18-20 years old. The bodies were found lying in a field in Dharagar village in the evening," said Bhanvad police sub-inspector MR Savseta.

The family travelled 70 km on two-wheelers from their home in Jamnagar city. Police also found 2 two-wheelers parked nearby, the official said.

Further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Also Read

.