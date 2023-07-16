Man Dupes People With Fake Cryptocurrency Scheme, Arrested In Kolkata

Police recovered a mobile phone and a SIM card used in the crime. (Representational)

A man has been arrested from Kolkata for allegedly duping people under the pretext of doubling their money in a cryptocurrency scheme, a Mumbai Police official said on Saturday.

The accused, Hamza Anwar, allegedly lured the complainant, a resident of Mumbai, into paying Rs 75,000 online by promising him that his money will double within 30 to 35 days, the official said.

Hamza Anwar allegedly used to take the help of social media influencers to attract potential investors, the investigation has revealed. He is arrested with the help of technical evidence.

Police recovered a mobile phone and a SIM card used in the crime.

At least three social media influencers roped in by Hamza Anwar for promoting him for payment are also under the scanner, the official said.

Hamza Anwar was arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 420 (cheating) and the Information Technology Act, the official added.

