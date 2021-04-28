Separate Vaccination Centres For Those Between 18-44 Years In Maharashtra

We don't have vaccines in adequate quantity: Rajesh Tope (Representational)

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that the state will have separate vaccination centres for those aged between 18-44 years.

"We have all the infrastructure to conduct vaccination but we don't have vaccines in adequate quantity. The Chief Minister is talking to different vaccine manufacturers. There will be separate centres for vaccination of those between 18-44 years of age," Mr Tope told reporters.

Maharashtra Government has announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccination to all citizens aged between 18-44 years to combat the pandemic.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a tweet that the Cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has decided to provide free COVID-19 vaccination to all the citizens of Maharashtra aged between 18-44years.

Under phase three of the vaccination drive, everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1, the Central government said on April 19. It also liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses from manufacturers.

Ten states and union territories including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan have reported 73.59 per cent of the new cases in the country.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 66,358. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 32,921 and Kerala with 32,819 new cases.