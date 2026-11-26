Let Samajwadi Party play the "bada bhai (elder brother)" in Uttar Pradesh, counselled party MP SP Singh Patel, drawing inspiration from the Akali-BJP alliance arrangement, as its INDIA bloc partner, the Congress, sulks over the 26 seats offered to it. Uttar Pradesh, a key Hindi heartland state that goes to polls early next year, has a 403-seat assembly.

Congress MP Imran Masood, the party's working president in the state, has been arguing against the scanty seat allocation by the Akhilesh Yadav's party. It has sought 120 seats and is unwilling to accept a lower number.

On Thursday, Masood underscored that his party won't accept "kabad seats (junk seats", and pushed for more.

"We will not accept junk seats - that is absolutely certain. If you offer us such seats, we simply won't take them. If you are so confident in your ability to win those seats, then you should contest them yourselves. Why should we? We will only contest seats where we can deliver results," Masood, speaking in Hindi, said.

"No one understands our organisation, our leaders, and our party better than we do. The right to determine our winning potential rests solely with our party; it is not for you to decide. Your party's affairs are yours to manage - go ahead and handle them," he said further.

The SP put 26 seats on the table as a starting point in the seat-share talks and rolled out its first list of five candidates, covering constituencies in Saharanpur (represented in the Lok Sabha by Congress MP Imran Masood), Shamli, Amroha, and Lalitpur, following alliance meetings in Delhi.

Masood bristled at the SP's offer and its suggestion that the Congress submit a second list of constituencies, saying Congress was neither asking for 26 seats nor willing to be dictated to.

"After those alliance meetings, if a declaration is made like this, and it is said that 'Sir, the starting point is 26 [seats]'- we didn't even ask you for 26. We didn't say that to you; we are not beggars... Somewhere, this is very hurtful: that you will dictate terms like this. We can be allies. We wanted the BJP to lose, and the guarantee to defeat the BJP in the country is Rahul Gandhi; I say this repeatedly. So this is not a step in the direction of defeating the BJP," Masood said a day before.

READ | Exclusive: Angry Congress MP Repeats "Beggar" Jibe, Samajwadi Leader Slams "Ego"

The 2022 UP election numbers, however, pose a grim picture for the Congress. In the last polls, the Samajwadi Party and the Congress contested separately. The SP contested 347 seats and won 111. The Congress fought almost alone, contesting 399 seats and winning just 2. In contrast, the BJP, Congress' principal rival, won 255 seats.

These numbers severely limit Congress' bargaining ground. Sensing the same, the SP has been pushing for the Congress to come around and let it play "bada bhai".

"In Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party should play the role of the big brother. At the national level, you were given the opportunity to play the big brother role, and everyone supported you then. Therefore, do not create unnecessary problems here. Let the alliance function properly; accept the seats that have been allocated to you," Samajwadi Party MP SP Singh Patel, speaking in Hindi, said.

The MP drew on Amit Shah's "bada bhai (elder brother)" reference this week for Sukhbir Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal, a regional heavyweight in Punjab like Samajwadi Party is in UP, as the two parties rebooted their partnership after six years. Punjab, like UP, goes to polls early next year. The two parties are yet to chalk out the seat-share arrangement.

The BJP, the ruling party at the Centre, appeared happy to play the role of a junior partner. When questioned who will be the claimant for the chief ministership, Shah pointed to "bada bhai" Akali Dal, ending any speculation, projecting a united front.

READ | On Punjab Chief Minister Question, Amit Shah Points To "Bada Bhai" Akalis

In a similar vein, the Samajwadi party MP urged the Congress to look at the big picture, of winning UP, and not make "unreasonable demands".

"You have neither a mass base nor candidates, so do not make unreasonable demands for seats. Doing so will only result in wasted seats and could ultimately lead to fewer victories for us," he underscored.

Emphasising the need to counter the BJP, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has said his party is ready to make adjustments, but added that the the primary purpose of an alliance is victory and that discussions are being held to evaluate the winnability of candidates on each seat.

READ | Akhilesh Yadav's Open Letter, Then A Move That Overlaps Congress Wishlist

UP Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam has expressed confidence in the alliance, saying discussions between the two parties would resume after Constitution Day celebrations.

"Constitution Day is being observed right now, and there is a festive atmosphere. Let us celebrate it. After that, talks between the two sides will resume," he told news agency ANI.

He further said if both parties came together with a shared vision, sincerity and goodwill, the INDIA alliance would form a government in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress leader Rashid Alvi also expressed confidence that the Congress and the SP would reach an agreement based on mutual respect, dismissing suggestions of differences between the two parties over seat-sharing.

The BJP, aiming for a third straight victory in the state, could not resist taking a swipe at the Congress over its seat-sharing talks, terming it "political begging".