Dozens of students at a private school in Kerala's Kollam were hospitalised after complaining of breathing difficulties and other health problems, triggering concerns over suspected exposure to fumes from a nearby tar mixing plant.

As many as 62 affected students of the Auxilium School in Kottiyam were rushed to hospital for treatment, and the school authorities suspended classes following the incident.

According to complaints, thick smoke and a pungent smell emanating from the nearby tar mixing plant caused discomfort among the students.

Locals also stated a similar incident occurred earlier when several students from the same school fell ill with identical symptoms. It was followed by an intense protest against the plant, and the panchayat had subsequently issued a stop memo.

The matter then went to the High Court, where the company secured an order to reopen and operate the plant.

Minister Bindu Krishna has directed the District Medical Officer to ensure specialised treatment for the affected children, and a medical team has been instructed to visit the hospital and assess their condition.

Activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M), took out a protest march and created a blockade, protesting the alleged failure of the district collector or any other senior official to visit the site.

The Keralam State Human Rights Commission has registered a case on its own over the incident and ordered an inquiry.

The Commission has directed the district collector, the Pollution Control Board's environmental engineer and the panchayat secretary to investigate the incident and submit a report within 15 days.