Why A School In Kerala's Kollam Has Declared 'War' On Lipstick

Students are pulling out lipstick during breaks between classes. This behaviour, flagged by teachers, has pushed the Kollam District Child Welfare Committee to launch a campaign against the growing use of cosmetics by children.

The district-level launch took place at Mayyanad Higher Secondary School, which was simultaneously declared the district's first "Lipstick-Free Campus." Poet Kureepuzha Sreekumar inaugurated the campaign.

"Every human being is born beautiful, so why do we need cosmetics at all?" Sreekumar asked, arguing that inner beauty, not outward appearance, is what matters. He also said cosmetics, including perfumes, are among the worst offenders when it comes to environmental damage.

The committee warned that lipstick and similar products pose real health risks for children. Because a child's skin is much thinner than an adult's, the chemicals in these products are absorbed into the body far more quickly. The committee linked their use to allergies, hormonal disruption, developmental problems, and an increased cancer risk, and said the products can contain heavy metals such as lead.

Teachers reported that children are arriving at school carrying lipstick and other cosmetics and reapplying them during breaks between classes. "That is exactly why we decided to start this campaign," said committee secretary Advocate Shine Dev.