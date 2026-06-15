<i>Bigg Boss Malayalam 7's</i> Renu Sudhi Reveals Cancer Diagnosis: 'No One To Help With Money'

Renu Sudhi, wife of late comedian and mimicry artiste Kollam Sudhi, has revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer, putting an end to recent speculation about her health. The social media personality, who gained visibility in recent years amid public scrutiny and later through her stint on Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, confirmed the diagnosis in a detailed statement.

On her social media and in an interview with MainstreamOne, she spoke at length about her health condition.

Renu, who had earlier faced online backlash and criticism after stepping into the public eye following her husband's death, said she had been dealing with the condition privately. She chose to speak about it now to address rumours and raise awareness.

She said that she first noticed a lump in her body when she was 15, which has now turned cancerous. "I have cancer. I kept this hidden from those who love me all this time. But now, I feel it is time to speak out. People have many misconceptions; for instance, many think this was confirmed in Dubai, but that is not the case. I first noticed a lump in my breast when I was 15 years old. That lump has now turned into cancer," Renu said, as reported by the Indian Express.

She said that despite noticing the lump as a teenager, she did not understand its seriousness and did not inform her family at the time. The issue came to light later when she was pursuing her diploma. Her family then took her to Kottayam Medical College for a biopsy, where doctors reportedly found no immediate threat but cautioned that it could turn cancerous in the future.

Renu said her condition was revisited after the death of her husband. "After Sudhi chettan's death, I visited a doctor who suggested that I undergo a scan. After seeing the results, he grew suspicious and asked me to get a mammogram. When the mammogram also showed suspicious signs, he recommended a biopsy. I went alone to collect the results. That was when they told me I had cancer. I didn't say a word. I brought the result home and kept it safely for two or three days without telling a soul," she shared.

She added that her manager was the first person to realise something was wrong. "My manager, Karishma, was the first to ask if there was any problem. She was shocked when I told her. It was Karishma who told my sister. I was examined first at a private hospital and then at a medical college. The medical college also confirmed it was cancer. The doctor said it was reaching the end of the third stage and told me I must start chemotherapy," Renu added.

Renu admitted that she was initially reluctant to continue with treatment because of fear and the pain she had experienced during a previous appendix surgery. However, she has now decided to begin chemotherapy soon.

Reflecting on her diagnosis, she said, "When I learned about the illness, my first thought was, 'Oh God, why did you do this to me?' It is true that before a disease strikes, many premonitions enter our minds. I felt in my heart that something (bad) was coming. Ultimately, everything is destiny. There is no point in blaming God. I believe in fate. To be widowed at 32, to be diagnosed with cancer at 34, and to have a lump develop at 15... it is all destiny. I am a strong believer in God."

Renu also used the opportunity to urge early medical attention, especially for young women. "To all girls... if you notice a painless lump in your body, please pay attention. See a doctor. Do not ignore it just because it doesn't hurt," she added.

Renu further said she turned to subscription-based content on social media to fund her treatment, despite facing heavy criticism and backlash online. She explained that financial pressure pushed her to continue creating content even during a difficult time in her life.

"I moved forward with subscription service on social media despite facing intense criticism and insults because I have financial needs. It was only after learning about the illness that I started the subscription and began making videos back-to-back."

She said she was aware that treatment would be necessary and that her family would step in once they came to know of her condition but added that she had to arrange funds on her own.

"I knew I would have to undergo treatment. I knew that once my family found out, they would take me for medical care. But there is no one else to help me financially. No one is going to just hand me what I need. The subscription is my source of income. That is why I am keeping the YouTube channel going. That is also why I acted in projects, including music albums, even after discovering the illness. I need to get treatment. Everything is in God's hands," added Renu.