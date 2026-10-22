Jobless Lovers Turn To Chain Snatching To Fund Their Wedding In Hyderabad

Police have arrested a couple from Andhra Pradesh for allegedly snatching a chain to raise money for their marriage. The two were arrested by Vanasthalipuram police in Malkajgiri, Hyderabad for allegedly snatching a gold chain weighing around 30 grams from a 65-year-old temple worker in Hasthinapuram.

Identified as 23-year-old Annapu Reddy Durga Ramana Reddy and Tenka Varalaxmi (24), the accused couple allegedly covered the elderly woman's mouth under the pretext of helping her and forcefully snatched her gold ornament.

According to police, the couple moved to Hyderabad about a month ago in search of employment. After reportedly failing to secure jobs, they allegedly resorted to crime to arrange money for their planned marriage.

The incident occurred at around 6.04 am on October 18 at the Raja Rajeshwari Temple in Venkata Ramana Colony. The victim, Andugula Ramulamma, was cleaning the temple when the accused allegedly targeted her in the absence of other devotees.

Police said Varalaxmi allegedly held the elderly woman and covered her mouth while Ramana Reddy forcibly removed her gold chain (a pusthelathadu). The duo then fled on an Activa scooter.

Investigators examined the CCTV footage and tracked the suspects' movements across multiple locations before arresting them near a jewellery shop in Kamala Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, three days later on Wednesday morning.

Police recovered the stolen gold ornament and two mobile phones belonging to the accused.

According to police, both accused Annapu Reddy Durga Ramana Reddy and Tenka Varalaxmi are from Andhra Pradesh are lovers who had been in a relationship for about a year and a half. They have been living together in the Gurramguda area of the city and are first-time offenders, with no previous criminal cases registered against them.

They wanted to get married and committed the crime due to financial distress, police said. The accused have been remanded to judicial custody, and the cops are undertaking further investigation into the matter.