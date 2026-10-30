2 Men Try To Snatch Telangana Woman's Chain, She Thrashes Them With Sticks

In a dramatic incident in Telangana's Sangareddy district, a woman farmer fought back against two alleged chain snatchers and thrashed them with a stick after local farmers caught them while they were attempting to escape on a motorcycle.

The incident took place on Thursday, when the woman, identified as Kishtamma, was working in an agricultural field and two men approached her on a motorcycle and pretended to ask for directions. During the interaction, they allegedly attempted to snatch her gold mangalsutra, weighing approximately three tolas (30 gm).

The suspects then tried to flee on their motorcycle. However, Kishtamma raised an alarm and resisted the robbery. Her cries for help alerted farmers working in nearby fields, who immediately chased the suspects and managed to catch them.

Woman showing her chain that alleged attackers tried to snatch

Photo Credit: NDTV

What followed next was not something the theives had expected. The woman confronted the suspects and beat them with a wooden log and recovered the stolen mangalsutra.

Jinnaram police rushed to the spot and took both suspects into custody after learning about the incident.

Both the snatchers were identified as Vadde Sailu, a resident of Mucherla village, and Aravind, from Meenampally village, both in Hathnoora mandal of Sangareddy district. The duo have previous criminal records, with involvement in four earlier theft cases.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim, police registered a case, arrested the accused and sent them to judicial remand.