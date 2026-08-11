Telangana Teen Dies After Injection Given For Fever, Cold At Rural Clinic

An eighth-class student died after reportedly developing severe breathing difficulties soon after receiving an injection at a local Rural Medical Practitioner's (RMP) clinic in a village in Telangana's Khammam district, triggering allegations of medical negligence and prompting a police investigation.

The 14-year-old girl was a student at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Baswapuram.

According to her family members, the girl had been suffering from cold and fever before the incident.

Her parents reportedly took her to a nearby RMP identified as Sampath Clinic for treatment after she complained of illness on Sunday evening.

The family alleged that the RMP examined the girl and administered an injection. Soon after the injection was given, however, the girl's condition reportedly deteriorated and she began experiencing serious breathing difficulties.

Alarmed by her sudden deterioration, the family members rushed her to a private hospital in Khammam. Doctors at the hospital reportedly examined her and performed an ECG. Despite the efforts to save her, she was declared dead.

The sudden death has raised questions about what treatment and medical cause of death has not yet been established. However, the family blames the injection directly as the cause of death.

Following the incident, the girl's father Challa Ramesh approached the police and lodged a complaint against the RMP on Monday, alleging negligence in the treatment of his daughter.

Police have registered a case and begun investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. The RMP is said to be absconding following the incident.

As the investigation continues, authorities are expected to establish whether there was any lapse in treatment and the exact circumstances that led to the student's death.

Until the medical and investigative findings are available, allegations of negligence or any direct link between the injection and the death remain subject to investigation.