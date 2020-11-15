PM Narendra Modi Greets Jharkhand On Birsa Munda's Birth Anniversary

PM Narendra Modi said Birsa Munda was a true messiah for the poor and always fought for the deprived and disadvantaged sections of the society.

Narendra Modi paid tributes to tribal leader Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to tribal leader Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary on Sunday and said his contribution to the freedom movement and social harmony will always inspire the countrymen.

In a tweet, PM Modi said Birsa Munda was a true messiah for the poor and always fought for the deprived and disadvantaged sections of the society.

Born in 1875 in present-day Jharkhand, Birsa Munda had challenged the British rule and is credited with mobilising tribals against the empire. He died in British custody at a young age of 25 years.

The state of Jharkhand officially came into being on Birsa Munda's birth anniversary in 2000. PM Modi also greeted the people of the state on its foundation day and wished them happiness, prosperity and good health.

