<i>Rasgulla</i> Stuck In Throat, Jharkhand Man Chokes To Death At Wedding

A 41-year-old man choked to death after a 'rasgulla' (a popular syrupy dessert) got stuck in his throat during a feast at a wedding in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur.

The incident took place on Monday morning when Lalit Singh was attending a wedding in the Maliyanta village.

The joy of the wedding quickly turned into mourning after Singh ate a 'rasgulla', and seconds later, he had difficulty breathing. People standing around him tried to remove the 'rasgulla' from his throat, but were unsuccessful. Singh's father rushed him to the nearby MGM Hospital - where the doctors declared him dead.

According to doctors, the 'rasgulla' had completely blocked his airways, which disrupted the oxygen supply to his body. Singh had died within a few minutes, they said.

Singh's body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem.