Teen, Lover Kill Her Mother. They Wanted Her Dead Father's Rs 45 Lakh, Job

In Jharkhand's Ranchi, when Nahida Parveen died, her teen daughter called the extended family and informed them that her mother had fallen in the bathroom and was found dead. Parveen's relatives, residing in Uttar Pradesh and Hazaribagh, arrived in Ranchi to pay their last respects and participate in the burial ceremony on Sunday. Two days later, the body was exhumed following which the minor girl, along with her boyfriend, was detained for Parveen's murder.

Rs 45 Lakh And The Dream Of A Luxurious Life

Nahida Parveen, a resident of Manitola, lived with her 17-year-old adopted daughter. Following the death of her husband four years ago, who was employed with the Electricity Department, Parveen received a financial settlement of Rs 45 lakh, with her daughter as the sole nominee.

The teenager would often withdraw money from the bank account and give it to her lover, 20-year-old Arbaz. When Parveen discovered this, she put a stop to it, drawing flak from her daughter and her boyfriend.

The young couple decided to remove Parveen, who they saw as a hurdle between them and the money. The plan was to gain access to the money, secure the job offered on compassionate grounds, seize the property and lead a life of luxury.

A Rs 12 Lakh Murder

On April 24, the teenager, along with her boyfriend, Arbaz, and his three of his friends, killed Parveen by suffocating her with a pillow. The girl allegedly paid Rs 12 lakh for the hit.

According to the investigation, the accused executed the plan on Friday night, when Parveen was asleep. One of the accused pressed a pillow over Parveen's mouth, while another held her hands, and a third restrained her legs.

Parveen resisted and sustained a deep wound to her neck. She began bleeding and subsequently died of her injuries. The body was placed in a deep freezer while the bed was removed and hidden near a tree located close to the house.

A Call For Mourning

The next morning, the teenager called her relatives and informed them of Parveen's sudden death due to a fall in the bathroom. The next day the body was buried.

But some relatives grew suspicious after they noticed injury marks on Parveen's neck.

Parveen's brother-in-law lodged a written complaint on Sunday.

Police Get Involved

Police detained the minor girl and arrested two people, including her boyfriend from Bihar's Gaya. Upon questioning, the teenager confessed to her crime. She revealed that she used to give money to her boyfriend which led to frequent arguments at home.

"We arrested two people from Bihar's Gaya district, including the boyfriend of the victim's 17-year-old adopted daughter, and detained the girl. During interrogation, the girl confessed to the crime, stating that she had killed her mother after colluding with her boyfriend, Arbaz Khan (20), and his three friends. She killed her mother when the victim refused to give her money," City Superintendent of Police Paras Rana told reporters.

Further investigation into the matter is underway and the accused are being interrogated. The search is on for the other accused involved.

The exhumed body has been sent for a post-mortem examination at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).