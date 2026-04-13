Man Kills Cousin With Axe After Fight, Later Dies By Suicide In Jharkhand

A 23-year-old man allegedly hacked his minor cousin to death with an axe and then jumped in front of a train in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Monday, with police suspecting that it was the fallout of a quarrel between the two, who were in an illicit relationship.

The man's body was recovered from a railway track in Bakhari, while the 16-year-old girl's body was found at her uncle's home, an official said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the man was in an illicit relationship with his cousin, and he hacked her to death with an axe after an altercation over some issue, the official said.

"After that, he ended his life by jumping in front of a train about 2 km from his home," said the officer-in-charge of Sadar police station.

The bodies have been sent to the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem, he said, adding that further investigation into the matter was underway.

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