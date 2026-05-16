22-Year-Old Woman Shot Dead By Boyfriend In Jharkhand: Cops

A 22-year-old woman was shot dead allegedly by her boyfriend in Jharkhand's Simdega district on Saturday after an altercation over some issue, police said.

The incident happened in Nawatoli village in Kolebira police station area. The deceased has been identified as Jeba Parveen, a resident of the same village, they said.

"The victim was shot in the head allegedly by her boyfriend after an altercation over some issue. The woman was immediately rushed to a local hospital, from where she was referred to RIMS, Ranchi, but she succumbed to her injuries en route," Kolebira officer-in-charge Harsh Kumar told PTI.

He said the accused has been identified and is on the run, with the police launching a manhunt to apprehend him.

An FIR will be lodged based on the statements of the victim's family, the OC added.

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