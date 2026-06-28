J&K To Add 200 New E-Buses To Fleet, Will Connect Rural And Tourist Areas

The Jammu and Kashmir Government is doubling its electronic bus fleet by inducting 200 more smart e-buses for Srinagar and Jammu amid a spike in demand due to preferences for eco-friendly transport and free bus service for women in the region.

Following the induction of the vehicles, more rural areas and tourist destinations will be covered under the smart bus service, officials said. The procurement process of the buses is in advanced stages, and they will be inducted in Jammu and Srinagar cities in the next few months.

"The procurement process is in advanced stages. It is going to strengthen an efficient and eco -friendly public transport system in Jammu and Kashmir," said Nasir Aslam Wani, advisor to Jammu and Kashmir chief minister.

He said the smart buses and other government-run bus services will continue to remain free for women passengers in Jammu and Kashmir.

As part of Srinagar Smart City Limited, officials say 100 e-buses have been approved by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for Srinagar. An equal number of bases have been approved for Jammu.

The introduction of electric buses in Srinagar and Jammu in 2023 has significantly transformed the public transport system. These buses are equipped with air conditioning system, GPS tracking and smart ticketing, which have enhanced reliability and safety in public transport.

Officials say procurement of another fleet of 200 smart buses by the Jammu and Kashmir transport department has been initiated, with plans to phase out traditional buses and replace them with the newer ones.

According to transport department secretary Avny Lavasa, the proposal to procure e-buses by the J&K State Road Transport Corporation ( SRTC) is in addition to the new fleet being inducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

While questions are being raised over revenue losses due to free bus service to women in J&K, Lavasa said that social benefits are much higher.

"It may be impacting revenues, but free bus service to women has intangible social benefits. It's a welfare scheme of the government and cannot be measured by revenue losses," she said.