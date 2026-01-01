In A First, J&K Government Sacks 3 Jal Shakti Workers Over Terror Links

In a first such action by the Jammu and Kashmir government, three daily-wage workers in the Jal Shakti department have been sacked over alleged terror links. The orders issued by the Financial Commissioner at the Jal Shakti Department cited a communication from the Home department to disengage these labourers.

Earlier, all such orders related to sacking government employees for alleged terror links were issued by the Lieutenant Governor.

In the last three years, more than 80 government employees have been sacked by the Lt Governor, by invoking Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution that empowers the Lt Governor to terminate a government employee if it's necessary in view of the security of the state.

All regional parties, including the National Conference (NC), had then criticised those sackings for not following due process. The NC had also promised to review cases of termination of services of dozens of employees by the Lt Governor.

Javid Rana, J&K Minister for Jal Shakti, said the three workers have been disengaged after a thorough investigation and that material evidence was found against the accused. He said the police have already filed a chargesheet against them in terror-related cases, including arms recovery.

"Orders have been issued based on a home department dossier about their involvement. The police have already filed charge sheet against the three workers. We have issued orders after due diligence," Rana told NDTV.

The three workers are Liyaqat Ali Bhagwan and Kousar Hussan Bhagwan from Kishtwar, and Showkat Ahmad Zargar from Anantnag district.

"In the interest of administration, Liyaqat Ali Bhagwan S/o Mr. Aziz Mohd Bhagwan, R/o Bhagwan Mohalla, Huller, Tehsil and District Kishtwar, a need-based casual labourer and posted at Berwar, Kishtwar is disengaged forthwith on account of his involvement in anti-national and subversive activities," reads an order issued by Shaleen Kabra, Financial Commissioner at the Jal Shakti department.

The disengagement order has cited an FIR against Bhagwan under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his alleged involvement in terrorist acts, conspiracy to commit terrorist acts, harbouring terrorists, and membership/support of a terrorist organisations. It has also cited the chargesheet filed under UAPA "upon the completion of investigation and the case being presently under trial."

There are similar charges under UAPA against Kousar Hussain Bhagwan and Showkat Ahmad Zargar. In both cases, the order reads that the two were involved in "terrorist acts, conspiracy to commit terrorist acts, harbouring terrorists, and a chargesheet has been filed and both are facing a trial."