Yogi Adityanath Flags Off 45 Electric Buses In UP, Inaugurates Noida Depot

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday flagged off 45 electric buses for the state. These buses will operate from Lucknow to Jewar Airport in Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) areas of Gautam Buddha Nagar.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Noida Electric Bus Depot.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said electric buses will help with last-mile connectivity, with the government aiming to deploy 110 electric buses by June 15 to facilitate travel in the state.

According to officials, out of the 110 buses proposed, 10 are double-deckers.

Emphasising efforts to switch to electric vehicles, the CM said two electric bus manufacturing plants, namely Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland, have been set up for bus manufacturing in Uttar Pradesh.

The buses will run on four key routes in Noida, including Botanical Garden to Greater Noida West, Noida International Airport, Surajpur Collectorate, and New Bus Adda in Ghaziabad. Thirty charging points have also been installed at the Noida depot.

Praising the initiative, BJP MP Mahesh Sharma from Gautam Buddha Nagar said the move comes at the right time. "Amid the current geopolitical situation, the transition to electric buses has come at the perfect time and will benefit the environment."

When questioned on the congestion issue in Noida, especially near the Mahamaya flyover, Sharma said the issue has been raised. "The government is working to ease bottlenecks in Noida to facilitate smooth travel to the airport and around the region".

Based on the green mobility model, the government maintains that the buses are a way to reduce fuel dependency, cut carbon emissions, and provide affordable travel.