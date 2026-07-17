"Jinnah Worshippers": Yogi Adityanath's Swipe At Congress, Samajwadi Party

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday urged kanwariyas to maintain discipline as he warned against anti-social elements who try to create disturbances.

Adityanath was in Shamli district for the inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony for 89 development projects worth over Rs 581 crore.

"Today, no one stops the Kanwar Yatra. It is progressing peacefully and with enthusiasm. The government stands with the kanwariyas, and the administration and security forces are serving them," he said.

Appealing to the Kanwar pilgrims to maintain discipline, he said, "We are descendants of Lord Ram, belong to the land of Lord Krishna and are devotees of Lord Shiva. We must uphold Ram's 'maryada', Krishna's values and Shiva's simplicity. There should be no unruly behaviour over trivial issues."

"Some anti-social elements try to provoke violence and tarnish the image of the Kanwar Yatra. If anyone tries to create trouble or disturb the atmosphere, such persons should be isolated immediately. We must not allow anyone to compromise the sanctity and dignity of this pilgrimage," Adityanath said.

He said the state government would continue to provide every possible support to ensure the safety, convenience and smooth conduct of the Kanwar Yatra.

During the Kanwar Yatra, which starts on July 30 and concludes on August 11, devotees of Lord Shiva will collect holy water from the Ganga in Haridwar and a few other places, carry it back on foot and offer it to Lord Shiva in their local temples across Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and other states.

Referring to the Congress and Samajwadi Party as "(Mohammed Ali) Jinnah worshippers", Adityanath accused the opposition parties of demographic change in the state.

"That is why the exodus from Kandhla and Kairana took place. In contrast, we are the worshippers of farmers. Whenever these Jinnah followers get a chance, they will divide you. They will divide you along the lines of caste and region. They will spread anarchy and compromise the safety of daughters and the business community," he said.

Adityanath also claimed that a "job syndicate" allegedly deprived deserving youths of government employment before 2017 (when he became CM).

He said the 'Syndicate of Saifai', a reference to the native village of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, has been dismantled and recruitment was now being carried out transparently, he said.

"Now, when government jobs are advertised in Uttar Pradesh, the Syndicate of Saifai, which once snatched employment rights of the youth, can no longer do so. Today, every family and every section of society gets an opportunity to secure government jobs," he said.

The chief minister also alleged that before the BJP came to power in the state in 2017, people faced action for expressing their religious beliefs.

"Before 2017, people were lathi-charged and even fired upon for raising the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram'. Kanwar Yatras were stopped, routes were blocked, and Ramlila processions were not allowed," he said.

Claiming that the situation had changed, Adityanath said the BJP-led NDA government was working for farmers and the youth.

"Today, we can proudly say that the vision Chaudhary Charan Singh had for farmers and young people is being realised by the BJP and NDA government.

On the one hand, farmers are being empowered, while on the other, employment and job opportunities are being created for the youth," he said.

Highlighting the state's law and order situation, the chief minister said security was being provided not only to citizens but also to investors, helping attract investment and promote development.

Adityanath said Shamli, Thana Bhawan, and Kairana have undergone a transformation in the past 10 years.

"The district had become a symbol of terror and fear. People migrated from Shamli, Kairana and Kandhla. 'Mafia' rule prevailed here. Nobody was safe. There was a conspiracy to change the demography through deception," he said.

But now the "double-engine government" is accelerating Shamli's progress, he said. "Shamli has now become the confluence of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, the Shamli-Ambala Expressway, and the Gorakhpur-Shamli Expressway." Adityanath said between 2007 and 2017, the government at the time was shutting down sugar mills or selling them cheaply.

"In independent India, after Chaudhary Charan Singh, it was Suresh Rana who took up the responsibility of improving and reviving sugar mills in 2017," he said.

"Between 2007 and 2017, 29 sugar mills were shut down under the then government and 21 mills were sold off at throwaway prices," he said.

The chief minister said that now 122 sugar mills are functioning and farmers are receiving payments on time.

"Sugarcane farmers are now getting Rs 400 per quintal. Uttar Pradesh ranks number one in sugarcane, sugar and ethanol production. This has become a driving force behind farmers' prosperity," Adityanath said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)