ISRO Gets Bomb Threat, Mail Sent To Chairman

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) headquarters in Bengaluru received a bomb threat via email on Thursday, prompting an immediate investigation.

According to police, the threatening email was sent to the office of ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan. Following the alert, police teams, along with bomb squad personnel, rushed to the site and conducted a thorough sanitisation exercise of the premises.

No explosive device was found during the search.

Multiple police teams have launched an investigation to trace the sender and determine the motive. Authorities are also examining whether the email originated from outside the country.

This is not the first such incident. Last year, similar bomb threat emails were sent to several schools in Delhi, including DPS Dwarka, Krishna Model School, and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, triggering panic and security sweeps across those institutions.

Further investigation into the ISRO threat is underway.