NASA Invites India To Partner On Its Moon Base Mission

In a significant development that could reshape the future of lunar exploration, the United States has invited India to participate in NASA's ambitious Moon Base programme, envisioned as humanity's first permanent outpost on the Moon.

The invitation was extended during the 9th India-US Civil Space Joint Working Group meeting held at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) headquarters in Bengaluru on August 5 and 6, but details emerged only today, marking what may become the next major chapter in India-US space cooperation in the second term of President Donald Trump.

The announcement comes at a time when India is emerging as one of the world's foremost lunar powers. Just three years after Chandrayaan-3 achieved a historic soft landing nearer the Moon's South Pole, NASA appears keen to deepen cooperation with ISRO in an area that has become strategically important for the future of human exploration. According to the joint outcome of the Bengaluru meeting, "NASA invited ISRO to join its Moon Base program, building on the two countries' partnership under the Artemis Accords."

NASA describes the Moon Base as "humanity's first lunar outpost, a place where astronauts will live, work, and explore near the Moon's South Pole." The American space agency says the facility will be developed through a series of crewed and un-crewed missions that will establish the infrastructure needed to support an enduring human presence on the lunar surface. The ultimate objective is not merely to visit the Moon but to stay there, learn to live off the land, develop new technologies and prepare for future human missions to Mars.

The choice of the lunar South Pole is especially noteworthy. NASA says the region offers unparalleled scientific opportunities, including access to permanently shadowed craters believed to contain water ice. Water ice can be converted into drinking water, oxygen and rocket fuel, making it one of the most valuable resources for any future lunar settlement. NASA's entire Moon Base architecture is being designed around operations near the South Pole.

For India, this invitation carries special significance because it is the only nation that has successfully soft landed a spacecraft in the vicinity of the lunar South Pole. Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander and Pragyan rover touched down in August 2023 and established India as a pioneer in one of the most challenging regions of the Moon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi later named the landing site "Shiv Shakti Point", a symbolic and territorial marker of India's achievement on the lunar surface. Today, Vikram and Pragyan remain enduring symbols of India's presence on the Moon as 'India's lunar Ambassadors' and have given India unique operational experience in the very region where NASA now hopes to build its future outpost.



The invitation also underscores how much India's stature in global lunar exploration has risen since Chandrayaan-1 in 2008. India's maiden mission to the moon, a sub-$100 million mission fundamentally altered scientific understanding of the Moon by providing key evidence for the presence of water molecules on the lunar surface. The discovery transformed international interest in the Moon, particularly the South Polar Region, which is now considered one of the most valuable destinations in the Solar System an El Dorado of sorts. Global scientists widely regard the identification of lunar water by India's space craft as a turning point that helped drive renewed global interest in returning humans to the Moon.

A statement by the US Embassy says: Dr. V Narayanan, Chairman, ISRO/ Secretary, Department of Space and HE Sergio Gor, the US Ambassador to India addressed the opening segment and highlighted the significance of further strengthening the bilateral space cooperation. The meeting was co-chaired on the Indian side by M Sankaran, Director, UR Rao Satellite Centre, ISRO and on the US side by Dr Wesley Brooks, Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs and Kathleen Karika, NASA Associate Administrator for International and Interagency Relations. The meeting advanced civil and commercial space cooperation under the US-India Transforming the Relationship Utilizing Strategic Technology (TRUST) Initiative, in line with the February 2025 Joint Leaders' Statement issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump.



The proposed Moon Base cooperation builds on India's association with the Artemis Accords, which New Delhi formally signed on June 21, 2023, becoming the 27th signatory nation. The accords establish a framework and set of principles for peaceful, transparent and sustainable exploration of outer space. They are intended to guide cooperation among nations involved in lunar exploration and other deep space missions. This invitation by NASA to ISRO to partner in the Moon Base is also fraught with challenges as the world negotiates who owns the Moon.

At the Bengaluru meeting, another seemingly small but potentially important statement emerged. The joint outcome said that "the two sides also agreed to advance discussions for cooperation on open scientific data sharing under the Accords."

Space analysts note that India has traditionally advocated broad access to scientific results from space missions. The inclusion of data sharing discussions suggests ISRO may have pushed for stronger mechanisms that ensure scientific knowledge generated from lunar exploration benefits the wider global research community. While details remain to be worked out, open scientific data could become an important pillar of future India-US cooperation under the Artemis framework.

The growing warmth in bilateral ties is already evident through a series of landmark missions. The most prominent example is NISAR, the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite. Built jointly by the two space agencies at a cost estimated at more than $1.4 billion, NISAR is widely regarded as the world's single most expensive Earth observation satellite. It represents one of the most sophisticated technology collaborations ever undertaken between India and the United States and demonstrates the level of trust that now exists between the two countries. The Bengaluru discussions specifically highlighted efforts to expand cooperation following the successful NISAR mission.

The two sides also reviewed future cooperation in science and human spaceflight technologies. This is particularly relevant for India's own human spaceflight ambitions through the Gaganyaan programme. Gaganyaan is intended to place Indian astronauts into low Earth orbit aboard an Indian spacecraft launched on an Indian rocket. The mission is expected to become the foundation for a much larger national agenda that includes a space station and eventually human exploration beyond Earth orbit.

India's long-term vision extends well beyond low Earth orbit. Under Space Vision 2047, the country has outlined ambitions that include advanced lunar exploration and eventual human operations related to the Moon. Public statements from Indian leaders have repeatedly emphasized the goal of making India a leading space power by the centenary year of Independence.

PM Modi has spoken of taking India to new heights in space and has repeatedly linked India's future lunar ambitions to the achievements of Chandrayaan and Gaganyaan. The success of Chandrayaan-3 and the creation of Shiv Shakti Point have already provided India with a foothold, both symbolic and technological, in the most sought-after region of the Moon.

The timing of NASA's invitation is therefore unlikely to be a coincidence. The US is preparing to establish a permanent presence near the lunar South Pole. India possesses proven capability in the same region, enjoys growing international prestige following Chandrayaan-3 and brings valuable expertise in cost effective deep space missions. The collaboration would also fit naturally within the broader strategic partnership between Washington and New Delhi.

While many details remain to be negotiated, the message from Bengaluru is unmistakable. America is no longer looking at India simply as a partner in Earth observation missions or scientific payloads. By inviting ISRO into the Moon Base programme, NASA is signalling that it sees India as a potential participant in humanity's most ambitious exploration project since the Apollo era.

If the partnership takes shape, the next flag planted near the lunar South Pole may not belong to a single nation. It could represent a new era of India-US cooperation on the Moon.