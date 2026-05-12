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Infiltration Attempt Foiled Along LoC In J&K's Poonch, Intruder Killed: Army

"Acting on persistent surveillance, suspicious movement was detected approximately 300 metres inside own territory in the general area of Krishna Ghati Sector, Poonch, along the LoC at around 4 pm today," the White Knight Corps said on X.

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Infiltration Attempt Foiled Along LoC In J&K's Poonch, Intruder Killed: Army
White Knight Corps troops swiftly responded and foiled the infiltration bid.
Poonch/Jammu:

Indian Army on Tuesday foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and eliminated an intruder, officials said.

The incident took place along the LoC in the Krishna Ghati forward area when alert troops detected a group of infiltrating terrorists from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) inside Indian territory and challenged them, triggering a gun battle, they said.

"Acting on persistent surveillance, suspicious movement was detected approximately 300 metres inside own territory in the general area of Krishna Ghati Sector, Poonch, along the LoC at around 4 pm today," the White Knight Corps said on X.

White Knight Corps troops swiftly responded and foiled the infiltration bid, ensuring no breach of the LoC, the Army said, adding that one intruder has been neutralised.

The troops continue to dominate the area and maintain a high state of operational readiness across the sector, they said.

Sources said the intruder, suspected to be linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, was trying to infiltrate into this side of the border near Bicho Post in Mankote.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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