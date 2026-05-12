Infiltration Attempt Foiled Along LoC In J&K's Poonch, Intruder Killed: Army

Indian Army on Tuesday foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and eliminated an intruder, officials said.

The incident took place along the LoC in the Krishna Ghati forward area when alert troops detected a group of infiltrating terrorists from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) inside Indian territory and challenged them, triggering a gun battle, they said.

"Acting on persistent surveillance, suspicious movement was detected approximately 300 metres inside own territory in the general area of Krishna Ghati Sector, Poonch, along the LoC at around 4 pm today," the White Knight Corps said on X.

#𝗪𝗵𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗞𝗻𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝘀 | #𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗶𝗹𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗕𝗶𝗱𝗙𝗼𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱



𝗜𝗡𝗙𝗜𝗟𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗕𝗜𝗗 𝗙𝗢𝗜𝗟𝗘𝗗



Acting on persistent 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝘃𝗲𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲, suspicious movement was detected approximately 300 metres inside own territory in the general area of… — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) May 12, 2026

White Knight Corps troops swiftly responded and foiled the infiltration bid, ensuring no breach of the LoC, the Army said, adding that one intruder has been neutralised.

The troops continue to dominate the area and maintain a high state of operational readiness across the sector, they said.

Sources said the intruder, suspected to be linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, was trying to infiltrate into this side of the border near Bicho Post in Mankote.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)