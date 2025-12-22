"Hindus Being Tortured": Himanta Biswa Sarma On Fresh Unrest In Bangladesh

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today said that the state government is closely monitoring developments across the border after a fresh wave of unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Assam has been placed on 'high alert', sources said.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said that every development across the border was being keenly watched.

"We all have seen how the Hindu population is being tortured and burnt alive in Bangladesh. Their leaders repeatedly say that Northeast India needs to be cut off and controlled by Bangladesh," Sarma stated.

Sarma stressed that Assam has historically faced challenges linked to cross-border infiltration and said the present circumstances demand heightened vigilance.

He underscored that maintaining internal security and safeguarding law and order remain top priorities, particularly given Assam's geographical proximity to Bangladesh.

Reiterating his earlier stance, the Chief Minister condemned repeated statements from certain Bangladeshi quarters advocating territorial claims over Northeast India, calling them reckless and unacceptable.

He asserted that India's global standing as a nuclear-armed nation and the world's fourth-largest economy means such provocations will not go unanswered.

Bangladesh has witnessed a fresh wave of unrest following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. He was a prominent face in the anti-government protests that forced the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government.