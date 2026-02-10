Chief Justice's "Elections Fought In Supreme Court" Remark On Himanta Sarma's 'Point Blank Shot' Video

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, making an observation on a plea against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma's controversial 'point blank shot' video, said that when elections approach, political battles increasingly find their way into the country's highest court.

At the centre of the controversy is a video posted on Saturday by the official social media handle of the Assam BJP. The clip showed Sarma taking aim with a rifle and firing a shot at two persons -- one wearing a skull cap and another with a beard. The caption read "point-blank shot."

The video was deleted after massive political backlash.

"The problem is, as and when elections come, part of the elections is fought inside the Supreme Court. That is the problem. We will find out, will give a date," the Chief Justice said.

The plea was mentioned by Advocate Nizam Pasha, who sought urgent intervention of the court. "We seek urgent intervention of this Court with respect to disturbing speeches made by the sitting Chief Minister of Assam, including a recent video posted where he is shown as shooting at members of a particular community. Complaints are filed, but no FIRs registered," Pasha submitted.

The petition has been filed by leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India.

The Chief Justice's remarks came against the backdrop of intensifying political exchanges in Assam ahead of assembly elections due within three months. The 126-member Assam Assembly is scheduled to go to polls this year, and the confrontation between Sarma and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has deepened divisions in the state's political discourse.

Sarma later expressed ignorance about the clip. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an official function in Dibrugarh, he said: "I don't know anything about any video."

He added that he was also unaware of any police complaint filed in Hyderabad by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

"If any case has been filed against me, then arrest me. I don't have any objection. I will be prepared to go to jail... I will always stick to my words. I am opposed to Bangladeshi infiltrators and will always remain so," the Chief Minister said.

Owaisi lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad Police seeking criminal action against Sarma over the now-deleted video.