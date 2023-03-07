Indore Woman Fights Knife-Wielding Chain Snatcher, Video Goes Viral

Police said the two snatchers have been arrested. (Representational)

A 50-year-old homemaker on a morning walk valiantly confronted a knife-wielding man to save her gold “mangalsutra” or necklace in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, suffering injuries in the process.

The woman, however, could not save her ornament, but the police managed to arrest the man on Monday and also his accomplice who was involved in a similar incident, an official said.

A video of her resistance with the armed man has gone viral on social media.

Assistant Commissioner of Police BPS Parihar on Monday said, "The woman, Purnima Vaidya, grabbed her 'mangalsutra' (necklace worn by women to signify marital status) tightly when a knife-wielding miscreant was snatching the ornament in the Annapurna area on Saturday morning and fought back. To break the resistance, the miscreant attacked the woman with the knife, snatched the 'mangalsutra' and ran away.” He said even after being injured the woman showed courage and ran after the man but could not catch him.

The police official said another man also pulled a part of the mangalsutra of one of Vaidya's friends who was accompanying her on the morning walk.

Vaidya said during the struggle with the man, she suffered injuries on her hands, one of which has a deep knife wound.

The 50-year-old housewife said, "The incident occurred so quickly that I did not get a chance to recover. But I tried my best to save my mangalsutra and nab the miscreant." Vaidya said the police should increase security in the Annapurna area during morning hours when many women venture out for a walk.

Annapurna police station in-charge Gopal Parmar said two man, including the one who attacked and looted Vaidya, were arrested on Monday.

He said the police identified the accused after scanning CCTV footage of more than 100 places.

Parmar said the duo told the police during interrogation that they had given the looted mangalsutras (belonging to Vaidya and her friend) to one of their accomplices who is still missing.

