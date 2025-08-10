"India Won't Yield To Threats, US Not Able To Digest Our Growth": Venkaiah Naidu

India will not compromise on its strategic and national interests and will continue to safeguard its energy security despite external pressure, former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Saturday amid escalating US trade tensions.

"We will safeguard energy security and we will stand firm on our strategic and national interest. No question of yielding to any threats. Threats will not work on India...," Naidu said while addressing the valedictory session of the M S Swaminathan Centenary International Conference here.

He asserted that India is "standing on its own" while remaining committed to cooperation based on "share and care" philosophy.

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump further increased tariffs from 25 per cent to 50 per cent on Indian goods, labelling India as a "dead economy" despite the country's robust growth trajectory.

Naidu said India is moving fast and gaining worldwide recognition, with some countries being "envious" of the nation's growth.

"They are not able to digest our growth. They are suffering from indigestion problem," he said.

The former Vice-President highlighted that India is advancing from fourth to third place in global economy rankings and expressed confidence that with contributions from farmers, researchers and youth, the country will "definitely reach further heights."

Defending India's position, Naidu said the country is a "sovereign and vibrant democracy" growing at 6.5-7 per cent and contributing 18 per cent to global GDP growth, well above the United States' 11 per cent contribution.

He questioned the fairness of selective tariffs on allies like India while the US continues to import uranium and fertiliser, and the EU imports "huge amounts of Russian crude from Russia."

"We were friends. We always admire America because they are the oldest democracy and we are the largest democracy. We respect each other, we have admiration, but what is happening, what is being said about India without any provocation, any reason, is really unfortunate," Naidu said.

Despite the trade tensions, he emphasised that India wants to work together with other nations and believes in "share and care" as the core of Indian philosophy.

"There is no reason for anybody to have any grouse against India or about India," he added.

Lauding the contributions of late agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan, the architect of India's Green Revolution, Naidu said, "If India truly wants to transform agriculture, it must walk the path shown by Professor Swaminathan."

In 2004, Swaminathan chaired the National Commission on Farmers and submitted five reports to the government on a number of issues related to farmers with significant recommendations.

"At the core of his concern was the welfare of farmers and how their use of technology can benefit them substantially. We would be truly honouring Professor Swaminathanji's legacy by implementing all the recommendations aimed at farmer's welfare at the earliest," he said.

Swaminathan, who remained deeply concerned about environmental impacts, gave the world the concept of 'Evergreen Revolution' -- a pathway to increase productivity without ecological harm, ensuring future generations inherit a planet that is both fertile and sustainable.

"We must conserve and preserve our natural resources. And we must see to it that real happiness comes when you preserve nature, 'prakriti'," Naidu said.

As Swaminathan clearly said, if agriculture goes wrong, nothing else will go right, he noted.

"He wanted technology to work hand-in-hand with ecology. His concept of development was one which would be inclusive and sustainable," he added.

BJP MP and former minister Suresh Prabhu, Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi, ICAR Director General M L Jat, and M S Swaminathan Research Foundation Chairperson Soumya Swaminathan were present at the event.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)