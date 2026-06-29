In Warning To Humayun Kabir, Suvendu Adhikari's 'Weak' Jab At Mamata Banerjee

Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's warning to Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) chief Humayun Kabir in the state assembly on Monday doubled as an attack on Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee.

The BJP politician said that the former chief minister was weak and allowed the MLA to make hate speeches, but his government is gearing up to teach him a lesson.

Referring to two of Kabir's remarks in which he allegedly threatened political violence, the BJP leader said, "I felt enough is enough. The time has come to teach such people a lesson."

"Let me tell you clearly: Mamata Banerjee is not the chief minister of the state right now. You have done and said whatever you wish because you found a weak chief minister. This will not happen again," he added.

He informed the assembly that two First Information Reports, which would later be converted into legal cases, have been filed against Kabir.

Also read: Police Case Against Bengal MLA Humayun Kabir Over Alleged Threats Against BJP

What Humayun Kabir Said

Kabir, who was expelled by the Trinamool Congress last December over his announcement of a mosque in Murshidabad styled after the demolished Babri Masjid, won two seats in the recent assembly elections -- Rejinagar and Nowda.

He has relinquished the Rejinagar seat.

During a recent public meeting in the constituency, he not only attacked the local BJP leadership but also warned of physical violence.

"Even after losing the election, Anamika Ghosh still considers herself the MLA. The BJP goes around making boastful, aggressive displays. I told Suvendu Adhikari the other day that you wanted to win the election, and your party did that; it is fine. But tell your people to tone down the bluster in Murshidabad. The day I mobilise the Muslims and take to the field, I will strike back so hard that there won't be anyone left even to carry your party flag," said Kabir.

On Monday, many BJP leaders raised the issue in the assembly and demanded a statement from the chief minister.

Adhikari said Humayun Kabir made these statements because he wants his son to contest and win the by-election for the Rejinagar seat. However, such rhetoric will no longer be tolerated, he added.

Humayun Kabir, however, remained defiant.

"If anyone speaks against my party, I have the right to speak against them. I had nothing to say against the current government. I have spoken against the new BJP," he said.

Also read: "Can Send Her To Assembly": Expelled Leader's 'Offer' For Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Crisis

In May, the BJP wrested power from the Trinamool Congress after three successive terms. Within days, dissent against Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, surfaced, culminating in the formation of three blocs within the party.

Of the party's 80 MLAs, over 60 have rebelled against Banerjee and formed a bloc led by Ritabrata Banerjee. The second faction comprises over 20 Lok Sabha MPs.

A small fraction of MLAs and MPs remain loyal to the Banerjees despite the debilitating crisis, the worst in the party's history.