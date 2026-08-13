Netaji Statue Vandalised In Kolkata Hours After Suvendu Adhikari's Warning

In less than 24 hours of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari issuing a strict warning against anybody making derogatory remarks and social media posts targeting Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a statue of the freedom fighter in Kolkata was found allegedly vandalised on Thursday.

The incident prompted the police to start an investigation into the matter, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

The right hand of the statue, located near a three-way crossing in south Kolkata's New Alipore area, was found broken, triggering anger among locals and political workers.

"We are trying to establish when and how the statue was damaged. It is not immediately clear whether the damage was deliberately caused, and the circumstances under which it occurred," the police officer told PTI.

Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the damage and are likely to scrutinise available CCTV footage and other evidence as part of the investigation. No arrests have been made so far in connection with the incident.

Local BJP workers who visited the spot alleged that accused had vandalised the statue on Wednesday night and demanded their immediate arrest.

BJP South Kolkata organisational secretary Tarak Banerjee said the incident was particularly significant as it occurred soon after the chief minister's warning.

"The chief minister had made it clear that disrespect towards Netaji would not be tolerated and that the administration would take strict action. The vandalism of his statue within 24 hours raises serious questions," he said, demanding a speedy investigation and arrest of those responsible.

Adhikari had on Wednesday directed the police to take stringent action against those making derogatory remarks against the freedom fighter.

"I am directing the police to arrest those who have dared to make insulting, false and defamatory statements about Netaji on social media. They must immediately apologise and delete the disrespectful posts," Adhikari had said.

"Deleting the post will not mean that the person will be let off. The police will take action according to the law," he added.

Adhikari's direction to the police came days after BJP MP Nagendranath Roy, popularly known as Ananta Maharaj, described Netaji as a "war criminal" and questioned his leadership and the role of the Azad Hind Fauj in India's freedom struggle.

The CM directed the police to arrest those making similar derogatory remarks about the freedom fighter and take stringent action under sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Incidentally, the West Bengal government on Thursday also withdrew the 'Banga Bibhushan' award previously conferred on Ananta Maharaj, amid the controversy over his remarks about Netaji.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)