'Nobody Will Be Spared': Suvendu Adhikari On BJP MP's Netaji Remark

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday directed the police to arrest those making derogatory comments on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and said the law is equal for MPs, MLAs and government officials.

The chief minister's direction to the police came days after BJP MP Nagendranath Roy, popularly known as Ananta Maharaj, described Netaji as a “war criminal” and questioned his leadership and the role of the Azad Hind Fauj in India's freedom struggle.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat 'Nabanna', Adhikari said that nobody would be spared, regardless of their political status or official identity.

"I have asked the police to take stringent action against those making derogatory remarks against Netaji on social media. Police have been directed to arrest those behind this," he said.

On whether police will take any action against Ananta Maharaj, Adhikari said, "I will not name anyone, but the law is equal for MLAs, MPs, leaders of any party, government officials, or police officers." Adhikari asked those making derogatory remarks against Netaji on social media platforms to immediately delete the posts and issue an apology.

"But even deleting the post may not help, as the police will make the final decision independently," the CM said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)