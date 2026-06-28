Police Case Against Bengal MLA Humayun Kabir Over Alleged Threats Against BJP

A police case has been lodged against AIJUP (Aam Janata Unnayan Party) chief and Bengal MLA Humayun Kabir for a controversial statement after the BJP youth brigade filed a written complaint. The BJP has objected to the alleged 'murder threats' made publicly by the Nayda MLA.

Kabir had sparked controversy with his remarks made at a recent public meeting in Murshidabad's Rejinagar. In addition to launching a scathing attack at the local BJP leadership, he openly spoke of physical violence.

In the viral video, Kabir is heard saying that despite losing the election, the local BJP leaders - including Anamika Ghosh (BJP candidate he defeated in the assembly polls) - are acting with the arrogance of elected representatives.

He issued a stern warning directed at Suvendu Adhikari, demanding an immediate end to the BJP's political dominance in the Murshidabad district. He said if he took to the field with his supporters, he would unleash such a crushing blow that no one would be left to carry the BJP flag.

"Even after losing the election, Anamika Ghosh (BJP candidate) still considers herself the MLA. Here, the BJP acts as if they have the MLA. They go around making boastful, aggressive displays," Kabir is purportedly heard saying in the video.

"I told Suvendu Adhikari the other day -- you wanted to win the election, and your party did, that is fine. But tell your people to tone down the bluster in Murshidabad. The day I mobilize the Muslims and take to the field, I will strike back so hard that there won't be anyone left to even carry your party flag,'" he is heard saying.

Asked about the FIR, Kabir said, "If BJP speak against me, what you want I will be silent against such derogatory statement"?

(Story with inputs from stringer Gopal Thakur from Murshidabad)

