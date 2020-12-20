Health Ministry Calls Meet After Mutant Coronavirus Spreads Rapidly In UK

Britain has seen rising cases and hospital admissions this month (Representational)

The Union Health Ministry has called an urgent meeting of its Joint Monitoring Group on Monday to discuss the emergence of a mutated variant of the coronavirus in the UK, which has led to a surge in the infection rate there.

A number of European countries have banned flights from the UK as the British government warned that the potent new strain of the virus was "out of control" and imposed a stringent new stay-at-home lockdown from Sunday.

"The Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) chaired by the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) will hold a meeting on Monday morning to discuss the issue of the mutated variant of the coronavirus reported from the UK.

WHO's India representative Dr Roderico H Ofrin, who is also a member of the JMG, is likely to participate in the meeting.