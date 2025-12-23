Integrating Traditional Medicine With Global Health Standards: AYUSH Ministry, WHO Sign Landmark Agreement

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of AYUSH in a major push to bring traditional Indian healthcare systems to the global stage, organised a two-day Technical Project Meeting on Traditional Medicine (TM) intervention code set development in the national capital, aimed at developing a dedicated Traditional Medicine module within the International Classification of Health Interventions (ICHI).

According to a Ministry of AYUSH release on Monday, the meeting, held from December 20 to 21, follows the landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and Donor Agreement signed between WHO and the Ministry on May 24.

The agreement lays the foundation for integrating Ayurveda, Siddha, and Unani (ASU) systems into global healthcare standards, with India providing both financial and technical support.

The release stated that the meeting aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of consistently emphasising such initiatives, enabling AYUSH systems to reach a wider global audience in a scientific and standardised manner.

In his recent Mann Ki Baat address, the Prime Minister noted that the development of a dedicated ICHI module would help AYUSH systems gain international recognition and scientific credibility.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of the Ministry of AYUSH, highlighted that the module would facilitate global recognition and strengthen WHO's efforts toward inclusive, evidence-based, and safe healthcare, the release added.

The technical sessions were chaired by Kavita Garg, Joint Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, who led the Indian delegation in developing National Health Intervention Codes for Ayurveda, Siddha, and Unani medicine.

Distinguished experts such as Prof Rabinarayan Acharya (Director General, CCRAS), Prof. NJ Muthukumar (Director General, CCRS), and Dr Zaheer Ahmad (Director General, CCRUM) contributed to the discussions.

The meeting saw participation from representatives of all six WHO regions - AFRO, AMRO, EMRO, EURO, SEARO, and WPRO - ensuring a global perspective.

Key officials from WHO Headquarters in Geneva, including Robert Jakob, Nenad Kostanjsek, Stephane Espinosa, and Dr. Pradeep Dua, led the classification discussions.

Indian representatives included Dr. Geetha Krishnan from the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre (GTMC), Jamnagar, and Dr. Pawan Kumar Godatwar from WHO SEARO in Delhi.

Member states such as Bhutan, Brazil, Iran, Malaysia, Nepal, Mauritius, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, the UK, and the USA participated to align their national practices and harmonise intervention descriptions.

The release emphasised that integrating traditional medicine into ICHI is crucial, as it provides a common language for health interventions across countries and medical systems. Standardised codes will help healthcare providers document, report, and analyse the use and effectiveness of traditional treatments more effectively.

The WHO-led project will follow strict timelines and a scientific approach, enabling clinical research, policy support, and the expansion of traditional medicine within national health information systems globally.

This development marks a significant step in placing India's AYUSH systems on the international health map, promoting their recognition and adoption in global healthcare frameworks.

