Golden Glimmer In Bundelkhand: Locals Find 'Ancient' Coins In Madhya Pradesh

All eyes turned to a quiet village near Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho where old gold-like coins were unearthed in the Rajgarh village. Locals claimed the coins could be around 500 years old, though officials say the authenticity and age are yet to be confirmed.

Near the Rajgarh Fort, soil was brought to level the road leading to the Swargeshwar Mahadev temple. After the area received rainfall a week ago, some locals saw a sparkle in the wet mud. They picked up what they found out to be coins and took them home.

News of the discovery spread like wildfire, prompting villagers to gather at the spot and stay overnight to continue digging in search of similar treasures. Photos of coins shared on social media show a coin bearing what seems to be an ancient symbol.

Villagers say each coin weighs between 7 and 8 grams, strengthening suspicions that they could be made of gold. However, authorities have not yet confirmed whether the coins are gold, copper or another metal.

Rajgarh is home to an over 300-year-old palace of the Bundela dynasty, a recognised heritage structure. Built by the rulers of Bundelkhand between the 17th and 18th centuries, the fort has seen multiple phases of construction, expansion and restoration over centuries.

Locals believe the coins may be linked to the Bundela era, possibly buried during times of conflict or transition.

Police have said that the matter will be investigated, with Bamitha police station in-charge Ashutosh Shrotriya saying the coins will be examined.

Locals and heritage enthusiasts have urged the state government to step, also demanding for a proper archaeological survey of the site to ensure that any historically significant artefacts are protected and not damaged or lost to unregulated digging.