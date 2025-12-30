Gig Workers Extend Nationwide Strike Till December 31

A nationwide strike by platform-based gig workers, led by the Gig and Platform Services Workers Union (GIPSWU), has entered its final phase, with delivery workers across India extending their protest till December 31, 2025.

The union has submitted an urgent memorandum to Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, demanding immediate government intervention to address what it calls "systemic exclusion" and exploitation of gig workers under India's labour framework.

The women-led national trade union said the strike, which began on December 25, has seen participation from delivery workers across regions and platforms, highlighting the growing unrest within India's expanding platform economy.

According to GIPSWU, the protest builds on last year's digital strike and reflects the "platform economy's dependence on workers' labour".

In its memorandum, the union warned that continued neglect of gig workers' rights could have serious implications for India's economic growth. "Bharat can't be Viksit until its workers, part of India's booming economy, continue to be exploited," the document stated, invoking the government's own development vision.

Allegations of Exploitation and Safety Risks

The union alleged that gig workers remain excluded from core labour entitlements despite constitutional guarantees and recent labour codes. The memorandum documents instances of harassment, discrimination, unsafe working conditions, and violence faced by workers, particularly women, and says the ongoing strike aims to force urgent corrective action.

One of the central demands is the discontinuation of ultra-fast delivery mandates of 10 to 20 minutes, which the union says compromise worker safety. "These delivery timelines violate working hour limits and create hazardous conditions," GIPSWU argued, citing provisions of the Occupational Safety, Health, and Working Conditions Code, 2020.

Pay, Ratings, and Algorithmic Control

The memorandum calls for fixing a minimum per-kilometer rate of Rs 20 for workers employed by major platforms such as Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto, Flipkart, and BigBasket. It also demands guaranteed minimum monthly earnings of Rs 24,000, invoking provisions of the Code on Wages, 2019.

The union strongly criticised what it described as arbitrary ID blocking, punitive rating systems, and algorithm-driven penalties. "These practices amount to unfair labour practices and deny workers effective grievance redressal," the memorandum said, referring to protections under the Industrial Disputes Act and the Industrial Relations Code.

Special Demands for Women Workers

Highlighting gender-specific vulnerabilities, GIPSWU demanded emergency leave and comprehensive maternity protection for women gig workers, along with limits on work radius to ensure safety. The union also sought restoration of company hubs and access to transport and creche-related safeguards mandated under labour laws.

Among other demands are the abolition of peak-hour and slot-based work systems, a cap of 20 percent on deductions, compensation for customer-initiated cancellations, and the replacement of AI-based customer support with round-the-clock human assistance.

Call for Legal Recognition

A key demand in the memorandum is the legal recognition of platform workers as "workers" under labour laws, instead of being classified as "partners." The union said misclassification denies gig workers access to statutory protections and social security benefits guaranteed under existing laws and the Code on Social Security, 2020.

The union has urged the central government to convene tripartite discussions under the Industrial Disputes Act and extend solidarity to the striking workers. It has also sought an immediate meeting with the Labour Minister to present its demands through a national delegation.

The memorandum concludes by describing the issue as one affecting "millions of workers powering India's digital economy," warning that continued inaction could deepen inequality and labour unrest in one of the country's fastest-growing employment sectors.